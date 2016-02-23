US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 23 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Tuesday, struggling to sustain a rally yet again, after oil prices resumed their declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.46 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,573.2, the S&P 500 lost 6.57 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,938.93 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 21.08 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,549.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.