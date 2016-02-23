Feb 23 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Tuesday, struggling to sustain a rally yet again, after oil prices resumed their declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.46 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,573.2, the S&P 500 lost 6.57 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,938.93 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 21.08 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,549.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)