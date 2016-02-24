US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 24 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as crude prices slid after top producer Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts to help tackle a global glut.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.26 points, or 0.55 percent, to 16,341.52.
The S&P 500 lost 12.61 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,908.66 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 48.64 points, or 1.08 percent, to 4,454.94. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.