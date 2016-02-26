* Futures up: Dow 106 pts, S&P 12.5 pts, Nasdaq 32.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday ahead of the release of U.S. gross domestic product
numbers and as China reiterated that it would not devalue its
currency again but look at other means to support its economy.
* Global stocks rose as G20 leaders huddled for a two-day
summit in Shanghai to find ways to kickstart growth in the
global economy.
* Investors are also keeping an eye on oil prices, which
have been a major driver of stocks this year. Crude was up more
than 1 percent as traders closed short positions and demand for
U.S. gasoline rose.
* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP likely expanded at a 0.4 percent
clip annually, below the 0.7 percent pace reported earlier, data
due to be released by the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT) is expected to show.
* Also scheduled for release is a report on consumer
spending, which is likely to have risen 0.3 percent in January.
The data is slated for release at 10 a.m.
* The data will give investors a bearing on the state of the
economy as they watch for the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move
on interest rates.
* The central bank raised rates in December and Fed Chair
Janet Yellen has pointed to a gradual increase through 2016 if
data shows the economy is strong enough to withstand a move away
from near-zero rates.
* Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, after a late
recovery in oil boosted shares. The S&P 500 has fallen
4.5 percent so far this year, recovering from a more-than 10
percent fall earlier this month.
* Shares of J.C. Penney were up 8.3 percent at $9.05
premarket after the department store operator reported
better-than-expected revenue.
* Gap was down 3.3 percent at $26.68 after its
full-year profit forecast missed estimates.
Futures snapshot at 6:42 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 106 points, or 0.64 percent,
with 27,130 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.64
percent, with 241,342 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32.75 points, or 0.77
percent, on volume of 29,889 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)