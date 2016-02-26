* Crude prices up about 2 pct, off session highs
* Q4 GDP increased at 1 pct annual rate
* J.C. Penney jumps after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 26 Wall Street inched higher on Friday after
data showed that a slowdown in U.S. economic growth was not as
bad as expected, but gains were capped as oil prices came off
sessions highs.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1 percent annual rate
instead of the previously reported 0.7 percent pace. The economy
grew at a rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter.
U.S. crude prices, a major stock market driver this year,
rose nearly 5 percent but pared some of those gains and were up
about 2 percent at 11:11 a.m. ET.
"We've been low on oil for so long that stable or slightly
higher oil price is viewed positively as a stabilizing effect on
the economy and stock market," said Mark Spellman, portfolio
manager at Alpine Funds in New York.
The S&P is on track for its best two-week performance since
last February, staging a recovery from one of the worst starts
to a year.
At 11:11 a.m. ET (1611 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 37.02 points, or 0.22 percent, at
16,734.31, the S&P 500 was up 7.67 points, or 0.39
percent, at 1,959.37 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 21.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 4,604.19.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.4
percent rise in the materials sector.
But the S&P financial sector was the biggest
influence on the index as the increase in oil prices eased some
worries about banks facing defaults from oil and gas companies.
Goldman Sachs provided the biggest boost to the Dow
with a 1.8 percent rise, while Bank of America's 3.3
percent increase helped lift the S&P 500.
In other data, U.S. consumer spending rose strongly in
January, while underlying inflation picked up by the most in
four years, keeping interest rate increases on the table this
year.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates in December and Chair
Janet Yellen has pointed to a gradual increase through 2016 if
data shows the economy is strong enough to withstand a move away
from near-zero rates.
Shares of J.C. Penney were up 12.1 percent at $9.38
after the department store operator reported
better-than-expected revenue.
Gap was down 4.4 percent at $26.38 after its
full-year profit forecast missed estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,983
to 902. On the Nasdaq, 1,612 issues rose and 887 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 20 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 29 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)