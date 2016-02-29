* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 29 U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday
as investors worried about the Federal Reserve pressing ahead
with its plan to raise interest rates this year.
* Global markets were lower after a two-day meeting of G20
leaders ended with no new plan to spark global growth.
* Brent crude futures edged higher on rising hopes the
market has bottomed out.
* Wall Street closed lower on Friday, after a rally earlier
in the week lost steam.
* The S&P 500 is poised for three straight months of
declines, after a sharp drop in crude prices sparked one of the
worst starts to a year for stocks. Up to Friday's close, the
index was down 4.7 percent this year.
* Still, the index closed above its 50-day moving average,
which some traders say is a sign of improving sentiment.
* Adding to the optimism was upbeat data, including strong
consumer spending trends, released last week that suggested the
U.S. economy was recovering better than expected.
* Investors and the Fed will now look to Friday's
comprehensive U.S. jobs report for further evidence on whether
the economy was strong enough to absorb higher interest rates.
* Federal funds futures implied traders see a 38 percent
chance of the Fed raising rates in June and a 57 percent chance
in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
* New York Fed President William Dudley is slated to speak
on policy at a banking conference in China.
* Shares of Valeant were down 5.8 percent at $76.01
premarket after the Canadian drugmaker said its chief executive
would return from medical leave, and it delayed the release of
its quarterly results.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.26 percent,
with 36,779 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.23
percent, with 243,200 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.25 points, or 0.41
percent, on volume of 35,971 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)