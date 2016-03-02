* U.S. crude down about 1 pct
* Zynga up after naming new CEO
* Feb ADP jobs data higher than expected
* Futures down: Dow 25 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 2 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Wednesday, as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles touched record highs.
U.S. crude fell more than 1 percent after a report from the
American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that inventories rose
by 9.9 million barrels last week, way above estimates.
However, global stocks rallied, as Brent crude steadied and
positive economic data eased some fears of slowing global
economic growth.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Tuesday, led by
financial and technology stocks, after data suggested the
world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.
"The market got severely overbought yesterday," said Jeffrey
Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in
Florida. "It would not be surprising to see stocks pull back a
little bit here."
At 8:16 a.m. ET (1316 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 25
points, or 0.15 percent, with 31,401 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18
percent, with 237,505 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were down 2.75 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of
28,040 contracts.
The U.S. economy continues to show signs of recovery even as
China and euro-zone countries struggle to spark their sputtering
economic growth engines, pushing central banks to adopt
diverging monetary policies.
Investors are increasingly facing the prospects of higher
interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while also
expecting more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank
and the People's Bank of China.
Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. private sector added
214,000 jobs in February, compared with 190,000 estimated by
analysts.
The report serves as a precursor to the more comprehensive
monthly jobs report by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday.
Shares of Zynga were up 7.9 percent at $2.33
premarket after the "Farmville" creator named a new chief
executive and said founder Mark Pincus would be executive
chairman.
Alibaba was up 1.5 percent at $71.94 after
Bloomberg reported that the Chinese e-commerce firm's finance
arm was in talks to invest in Caixin Media.
Monsanto was down 4.9 percent at $87 after the
company issued full-year forecasts.
The Fed will also issue its Beige Book report of anecdotes
on business activity at 2 p.m. ET. San Francisco Fed President
John Williams is slated to speak later in the day.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)