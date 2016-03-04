March 4 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected in February.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month, beating the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:30 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.34 percent, with 23,277 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.36 percent, with 190,320 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.5 percent, on volume of 22,992 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)