March 4 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,970.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.35 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,996.75 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 8.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,716.30.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)