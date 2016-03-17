March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's lowered expectations of two interest rate hikes in 2016 pushed the S&P 500 to its highest close this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.52 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,330.28, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,026.57 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 11.46 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,752.51. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)