March 18 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Friday as the Federal Reserve's tempered view on interest rates and rising oil prices whetted investors' risk appetite.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.71 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,518.2, the S&P 500 gained 3.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,044.15 and the Nasdaq composite added 13.00 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,787.98. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)