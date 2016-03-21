March 21 U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the open on Monday as investors sought fresh catalysts for stocks to add to last week's rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,577.34, the S&P 500 lost 3.36 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,046.22 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 7.86 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,787.79. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)