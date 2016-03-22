US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid geopolitical jitters
April 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea.
March 22 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday after explosions in Brussels sparked fresh geopolitical concerns and sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.45 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,584.42, the S&P 500 lost 5.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,045.9 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 25.28 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,783.60.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea.
* Futures down: Dow 16 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)