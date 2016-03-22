March 22 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday after explosions in Brussels sparked fresh geopolitical concerns and sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.45 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,584.42, the S&P 500 lost 5.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,045.9 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 25.28 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,783.60.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)