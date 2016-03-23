* Nike down after revenue misses estimates
* S&P 500 slips back to negative turf for 2016
* All three indexes down 2 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 23 U.S. stock indexes were slightly lower
on Wednesday morning, dragged down by energy and materials
stocks, as investors remained wary of taking on risk in a week
marred by the attacks in Brussels and shortened by the Good
Friday holiday.
Oil prices were lower after data showing a rise in U.S.
stockpiles last week rekindled worries about a global glut. Gold
and metals prices also fell as the dollar strengthened on
hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers.
The Dow Jones industrial average held onto meager gains for
the year after a five-week rally helped the market recover from
a steep selloff at the start of the year. The S&P 500 slipped
back to negative territory for 2016.
"We've seen a tremendous run-up largely related to the fact
that the world didn't end after all, but it is hard to see where
we get the kind of improvement from here which would drive the
market sustainably higher," said Brad McMillan, chief investment
officer at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 35.16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,547.41, the S&P 500
was down 4.18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,045.62 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 9.62 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 4,812.04.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the 0.85
percent fall in the materials sector. Newmont Mining
shares were down 4.7 percent at $26.09 and weighed the
most on the sector.
Energy stocks were off 0.73 percent, with Chevron's
0.8 percent decline exerting the biggest influence.
Investors were assessing recent comments from Fed officials,
supporting more interest rate hikes this year as the economy
continues to show signs of resilience.
Data on Wednesday includes single-family home sales for
February, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Sales are expected to have
risen 3.2 percent, suggesting that the housing market continues
to recover.
Nike shares were down 4.8 percent at $61.80 after
the world's largest footwear maker reported quarterly revenue
below estimates. The stock was the biggest drag on the
Dow.
Gilead Sciences was down 2 percent at $91.87 after
a federal jury upheld the validity of two Merck patents
in a high-profile dispute over Gilead's blockbuster cure for
hepatitis C. Merck was up half a percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was up 2.6 percent at
$32.72, set for a third-straight day of gains.
Michaels Cos was down 2.7 percent at $26.20 after
private equity sponsors cut their stakes further in the arts and
crafts retailer.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,831 to 716. On the Nasdaq, 1,426 issues fell and 769 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and seven new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Don Sebastian)