March 24 U.S. stock indexes were lower at the open on Thursday, ahead of the long Easter weekend, as a stronger dollar weighed on commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.9 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,448.69, the S&P 500 lost 7.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,029.15 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 24.32 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,744.54. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)