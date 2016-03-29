* Fed projects slower path of rate hikes than expected in
Dec
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 29 Wall Street swung into positive
territory on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said it was appropriate for the Fed to proceed
"cautiously" in raising interest rates.
Global developments and risks have led policymakers to
project slower path of rate hikes than initially expected in
December, Yellen said.
Yellen, speaking in New York, said global risks remain,
including uncertainty over China and path of oil prices.
The central bank has said it will depend on economic data
for a decision on rates, but several policymakers have voiced
support for more than one increase this year.
At 12:26 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 24.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 17,559.8, the S&P 500
was up 4.1 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,041.15 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 31.61 points, or 0.66 percent,
at 4,798.40.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher. The S&P
financial sector fell 0.54 percent, with banks the worst
hit.
