* Yellen says global risks remain
* Bank stocks worst-hit after her comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct
(Adds details)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 29 U.S. stocks swung into positive
territory on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
said the central bank should proceed "cautiously" on raising
interest rates.
In her first comments since the Fed held steady on rates
earlier this month, Yellen said global risks remained, including
uncertainty over China and low oil prices.
Yellen's cautious tone contrasted with recent comments from
several policymakers, including the chiefs of the Philadelphia
and Atlanta Federal Reserves, who had expressed support for a
more aggressive approach to raising interest rates this year.
Fed funds futures implied that traders now see a 46 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point at its July
policy meeting, below the 51 percent chance seen on Monday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York, said the market liked Yellen's "moderate"
remarks. "She's basically throwing a little cold water on the
said 'hawkishness' that the market was worried about last week."
Economic and financial developments in countries around the
world have led policymakers to project slower path of rate hikes
than initially expected in December.
At 13:28 p.m. ET (1728 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 44.93 points, or 0.26 percent, at
17,580.32, the S&P 500 index was up 7.8 points, or 0.38
percent, at 2,044.85 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 48.98 points, or 1.03 percent, at 4,815.76.
Stocks were little changed before Yellen spoke.
The U.S. Treasury market rallied, with yields hitting
multi-week lows, while the dollar weakened after her comments.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by tech
stocks. The S&P financial sector fell 0.6 percent.
Shares of banks, which stand to gain from higher interest
rates, were the biggest drags on the S&P. Bank of America
was down 2.5 percent, while Wells Fargo,
JPMorgan and Citigroup declined about 1.5 percent.
A renewed slide in crude prices weighed on the energy sector
, which was down 0.71 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,065
to 893. On the Nasdaq, 1,879 issues rose and 848 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 30 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 40 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)