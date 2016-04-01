US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 1 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday after a non-farm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected in March, a sign of economic resilience that could allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, the Labor Department said.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.33 percent, with 38,949 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 297,485 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.37 percent, on volume of 32,222 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.