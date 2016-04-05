* Futures down: Dow 115 pts, S&P 15.75 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts

April 5 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday as oil dropped and comments by Federal Reserve officials further muddied the outlook for interest rate hikes.

* Presidents of the Chicago Fed Charles Evans and Boston Fed Eric Rosengren on Monday took an aggressive stance on monetary policy, citing the U.S. economy's capacity to absorb an increase in rates.

* Their comments were in contrast with Fed Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on rates last week, given an uncertain global economy.

* Traders have priced in only one hike in 2016, with an even chance of the central bank raising rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.

* A barrage of U.S. economic data has shown that the economy was recovering at a modest pace, but was still vulnerable to risks from a slowdown overseas and lower oil prices.

* Crude fell about 1 percent, hovering near one-month lows, after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand unexpectedly fell and rising skepticism over a deal by top producers to help reduce a persistent global oversupply.

* Data on Tuesday is expected to show that the U.S. trade deficit widened to $46.2 billion in February from $45.7 billion the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The Institute for Supply Management's index of non-manufacturing activity likely rose to 54 in March, from 53.4 in February, a report at 10 a.m. is expected to show.

* Wall Street closed lower on Monday, pausing from a recent rally, as losses in commodity-related and industrial shares offset gains in healthcare.

* Allergan shares fell 20.7 percent to $220 premarket after the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled rules aimed at curbing tax inversion deals, potentially derailing the drugmaker's $160 billion merger with Pfizer. Pfizer was up 2.4 percent at $31.45.

* Disney slipped 2 percent to $96.69 after the media company said a veteran executive, who was tipped to be its next CEO, would step down.

* Tesla fell 3.3 percent to $238.79 after the electric carmaker reported first-quarter deliveries below its targets.

Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 115 points, or 0.65 percent, with 28,504 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.77 percent, with 254,499 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 27,712 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)