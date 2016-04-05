April 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as uncertainty loomed over the Federal Reserve's path for interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.71 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,682.29, the S&P 500 lost 8.72 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,057.41 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.01 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,856.78.

