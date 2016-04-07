US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors worried about weak global growth and the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.12 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,648.93, the S&P 500 was down 7.7 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,058.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 27.66 points, or 0.56 percent, at 4,893.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
