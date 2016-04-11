April 11 U.S. stock indexes were higher on Monday as investors awaited the start of the corporate earnings season, with Alcoa set to post first-quarter results after the market closes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.46 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,628.42, the S&P 500 gained 6.27 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,053.87 and the Nasdaq composite added 24.21 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,874.89. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)