* Alcoa drops after revenue misses estimates
* Juniper Networks down after weak forecast
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar
April 12 U.S. stock indexes were set to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in crude oil, even as Alcoa
kicked off the earnings season with a lackluster quarterly
report.
Benchmark Brent edged up over $43 per barrel on hopes that a
meeting of major producers on Sunday would result in a deal to
curb a persistent global oversupply.
Shares of Alcoa were down 3.2 percent at $9.43 in
premarket trading.
Investors will turn their attention to corporate earnings
over the next several weeks, amid turbulent global markets and
the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to
raise interest rates.
"The market has been in a small consolidating phase, biding
time and waiting for the next driver that will dictate the next
move in equities," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"The earnings season is going to set a clear tone moving
forward for the next quarter of trading. The direction has yet
to be determined," he said.
S&P 500 companies are expected to post an average decline in
profit of 7.7 percent for the latest quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 26
points, or 0.15 percent, with 25,359 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.25 percent, with
210,928 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.75
points, or 0.22 percent, on volume of 28,272 contracts.
Starbucks fell 2.3 percent to $59.50 after Deutsche
Bank downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."
Juniper Networks sank 7.4 percent to $23.06 after
the company estimated quarterly profit and revenue below
analysts' expectations.
Abbvie rose 1.9 percent to $59.60 after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for
the company's blood cancer drug.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)