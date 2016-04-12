* Crude jumps more than 3 pct
April 12 A surge in crude oil drove strong gains
on Wall Street on Tuesday after a report that Russia and Saudi
Arabia had agreed to freeze output ahead of a producers meeting
on Sunday.
Oil prices rose more than 3 percent to their highest in five
months after Russia's Interfax news agency also reported that
the final decision to freeze production will not depend on Iran.
The S&P energy sector rose 2.43 percent, leading all
10 major sectors higher. Chevron was up 2.3 percent and
gave the biggest boost to the Dow.
"We have oil cooperating with the bulls today," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville,
New Jersey.
Bakhos added the U.S. earnings season would set the tone for
the stock market going forward for the next quarter of trading.
However, Alcoa's lackluster first-quarter report
marked a dull start to the season. The company's shares were
down 4.7 percent at $9.28.
Investors will focus on corporate earnings over the next
several weeks, amid turbulent global markets and uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest
rates.
S&P 500 companies are expected to post a decline of 7.8
percent in profit on average for the latest quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The S&P 500 index has risen more than 12 percent from its
low in February as oil rebounded and data suggested that the
U.S. economy was recovering.
Still, global risks remain a concern. The International
Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for the fourth time
in the past year on Tuesday, citing China's slowdown and chronic
weakness in advanced economies.
At 12:13 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 126.53 points, or 0.72 percent, at 17,682.94, the S&P 500
was up 12.97 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,054.96 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 17.65 points, or 0.37 percent,
at 4,851.05.
Juniper Networks sank 8.2 percent to $22.84 after
the company estimated quarterly profit and revenue below
analysts' expectations.
Starbucks fell 3 percent to $59.06 after Deutsche
Bank downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,322
to 608. On the Nasdaq, 1,744 issues rose and 952 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and four
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 17 lows.
