US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
* Futures fall: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 14 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings reports from big banks.
* Investors are keeping a keen eye on corporate earnings, although expectations are weak.
* S&P 500 companies on average are expected to post a 7.8 percent decline in first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Bank of America shares were down 1 percent at $13.68 in premarket trading after reporting an 18 percent slide in quarterly profit.
* Wells Fargo is also due to report before the market opens.
* The banks' results come a day after JPMorgan beat lowered expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue.
* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by financial stocks.
* The S&P financial sector, which is down nearly 4 percent for the year, is the worst performer among the 10 major S&P sectors, weighed down by the uncertainty surrounding U.S. interest rates and potential defaults stemming from the energy sector.
* Oil prices fell marginally as the International Energy Agency trimmed its 2016 forecast for demand growth.
* Data on Thursday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March after falling 0.2 percent in February. The report is scheduled for 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* A report on jobless claims, which is estimated to have risen by 3,000 to 270,000 last week, is also due at the same time.
* Seagate Technology shares were down 7.8 percent at $31.29 premarket as the hard-disk maker's disappointing third-quarter estimates prompted a slew of price target cuts.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 1.4 percent to $450.72 after JP Morgan raised its rating on the stock.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent, with 20,107 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 169,202 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.05 percent, on 15,917 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.