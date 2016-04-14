US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 14 U.S. stocks were little changed higher on Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings from big banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.63 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,926.91, the S&P 500 was up 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,083.36 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at 4,947.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
