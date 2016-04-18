* Crude recoups losses, Brent in positive territory
* Dow breaches 18,000 for first time since July
* Hasbro jumps after better-than-expected results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 18 Wall Street held onto gains on Monday
as a recovery in oil boosted energy shares and Hasbro and Disney
lifted the consumer discretionary sector.
Crude prices steadied, with Brent inching into positive
territory, after recovering from a near 7 percent fall spurred
by the collapsed talks in Doha among major producers to tackle a
stubborn global surplus.
"I think it was widely anticipated that a deal was unlikely
over the weekend and the market has digested that news this
morning," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Sandven said earnings, oil and the U.S. Federal Reserve
remain near-term swing factors for stocks.
A recent rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy was
recovering had helped stocks rally from a steep selloff earlier
this year that had pushed the S&P 500 down as much as 10.5
percent.
The index is now up 2.3 percent in 2016 and about 45 points
shy of its all-time high, while the Dow breached 18,000 for the
first time since July 21.
At 12:39 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 101.77 points, or 0.57 percent, at 17,999.23, the S&P 500
was up 11.59 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,092.32 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 15.21 points, or 0.31 percent,
at 4,953.42.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.5
percent rise in energy. The consumer discretionary
sector was up 0.60 percent, led by Hasbro.
The toymaker jumped 5.2 percent to $86.70 after
reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Disney rose 2.7 percent to $101.23 after "Jungle
Book" dominated the weekend box office, grossing more than $100
million. The stock gave the biggest boost to the
Dow.
While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors continue to
weigh on markets, focus now turns to U.S. earnings reports as
investors look for the impact of the global turmoil on financial
markets and the slump in commodities on balance sheets.
Expectations for the first quarter are bleak, with earnings
at S&P 500 companies seen falling 7.7 percent on average and
revenue expected to fall 1.3 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IBM and Netflix are slated to post results
after the close. Netflix was down 3.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,082
to 841. On the Nasdaq, 1,838 issues rose and 893 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 15 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)