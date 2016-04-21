* Mattel sinks after revenue misses estimates
* Jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 21 U.S. stock indexes were slightly lower
on Thursday as oil prices fell and Travelers and Verizon
reported weak results.
Crude prices fell nearly 2 percent, but were hovering near
five-month highs after the International Energy Agency said 2016
would see the biggest fall in non-OPEC production in more than
two decades.
The S&P 500 has come closer to its record high of 2,134.72,
riding on better-than-expected results and a recent rebound in
oil.
S&P 500 companies are seen reporting a 7.5 percent fall in
first-quarter profit on average, and a 1.3 percent decline in
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, market analysts say investors seem to be looking
past the lowered expectations for earnings and revenue growth,
and booking short-term profits.
"I think the market is extremely tired," said Matthew
Tuttle, chief executive, Tuttle Tactical Management in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"We do think we're going to make a run at the all-time high,
but ... I don't see how we just totally take off again without
some sort of pause," he said.
At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 35.55 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,060.72, the
S&P 500 was down 3.82 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,098.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.10 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 4,944.03.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the 1.6
percent decline in the telecom sector, which was
dragged down by Verizon.
The company's shares fell 2.5 percent to $50.44 after
its profit met expectations and the company said an ongoing
strike by its wireline workers was expected to hurt earnings in
the current quarter.
Revenue growth remains a key influence. American Express
shares were up 2.7 percent after revenue rose for the
first time in five quarters and Yum Brands up 3.2
percent, while Mattel sank 5.4 percent after sales fell.
Under Armor rose 7.5 percent to $47.18, while General
Motors rose 3.1 percent to $33.09 after both joined a
raft of companies that reported better-than-expected profits.
Travelers fell 3.3 percent to $112 after the
property and casualty insurer reported a 17 percent fall in
profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,371
to 1,267. On the Nasdaq, 1,226 issues rose and 1,017 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and one low.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)