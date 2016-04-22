* S&P tech sector worst performer on S&P 500
* Microsoft drag on all three indexes
* McDonald's up on profit beat
* Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq down 0.72 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 22 U.S. stock indexes were flat on Friday
after poor quarterly reports from technology bellwethers
Microsoft and Alphabet outweighed gains from steadying oil
prices.
Microsoft was the biggest drag on all three major indexes.
Crude rose about 1 percent on signs of strong gasoline
consumption in the United States.
With recent economic data indicating a sluggish pace of
economic growth globally and crude prices hovering near
five-month highs, earnings have become a swing factor for
stocks.
The S&P 500 has staged a sharp recovery from a steep selloff
earlier this year and is inching towards its all-time high,
helped by a recent rebound in oil, a cautious Federal Reserve
and companies beating tempered expectations.
The index is up half a percent for the week, having posted
gains on the first three days.
"We're back to the every other day theory, bouncing around a
little, but I don't see too strong a sentiment either way," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"It's still a very cautious environment," Brown said, adding
that the negative tone from the quarterly reports were expected.
At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 11.91 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,994.43, the S&P 500
was down 1.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,089.96 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 35.84 points, or 0.72
percent, at 4,910.05.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, but the index
was under pressure by a 1.4 percent decline in the technology
sector
Alphabet and Microsoft were down 3.7 and
6.5 percent respectively after both missed profit and revenue
estimates.
S&P 500 companies are seen posting a 7.2 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and
shares of companies failing to beat the already lowered
expectations are getting hammered.
McDonald's rose 0.7 percent to $126.63 after the
company's profit beat estimates.
General Electric was off 1.1 percent at $30.63 after
it reported lower organic revenue.
Caterpillar shares were down 0.6 percent at $78.16
after its results.
Starbucks slipped 3 percent after missing sales
expectations, while Visa was down 2.3 percent after it cut
full-year revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,885
to 761. On the Nasdaq, 1,460 issues rose and 740 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and six lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)