US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 26 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher as oil prices rose on a day when a slew of companies were scheduled to report their quarterly earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve was set to begin its two-day meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.67 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,004.91, the S&P 500 gained 3.33 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,091.12 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.99 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,903.77. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
