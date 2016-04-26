April 26 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher as oil prices rose on a day when a slew of companies were scheduled to report their quarterly earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve was set to begin its two-day meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.67 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,004.91, the S&P 500 gained 3.33 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,091.12 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.99 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,903.77. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)