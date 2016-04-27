US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as weak results from Apple raised investor concerns about the quality of corporate earnings ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.95 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,939.37, the S&P 500 was down 4.52 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,087.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 32.22 points, or 0.66 percent, at 4,856.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
