US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,010.39, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,091.84 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 4,857.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.