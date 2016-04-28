April 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,010.39, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,091.84 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 4,857.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)