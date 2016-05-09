* Oil prices drop; Materials hit by weak China data
* Lending Club slumps as CEO resigns after internal probe
* Krispy Kreme jumps after agreeing to be taken private
* Dow down 0.24 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.43 pct
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 9 The Dow and the S&P 500 were little
changed in early afternoon trading on Monday, with declines in
energy and materials stocks being offset by a bounce in
healthcare shares, which boosted the Nasdaq.
Oil prices fell more than 2.5 percent after traders took in
their stride the impact of wildfires on Canada's oil output and
after another U.S. inventory build.
A bigger-than-expected drop in China's imports and exports
in April pointed to weak demand in the world's second-biggest
economy and weighed on materials stocks.
Caterpillar's 3.3 percent drop weighed the most on
the Dow, while Berkshire's 1.6 percent fall dragged on
the S&P.
"It seems like the shadow of higher rates and weakening
economy doesn't help stocks and that's what we are seeing," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director of Beam Capital in New York.
"I think we are seeing a continuation of what's been going
on since last week, which is the effect of the Federal Reserve's
meeting, what we've seen with the job's report on Friday and
what's going on with the earnings season. Combining them it is a
not-so-clear picture."
U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak to close higher
on Friday after investors focused on the positive aspects of a
generally disappointing April jobs report.
A Reuters survey following the jobs report showed that Wall
Street's top banks have all but written off the chance of a June
rate increase. Most now see the rate hike coming in September.
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 42.59 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,698.04, and
the S&P 500 was up 1.83 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,058.97.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 20.24 points, or 0.43
percent, at 4,756.40, helped by a 2.2 percent gain in the Nasdaq
biotech index.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
energy, down 2 percent, and materials, down 1
percent, indexes.
The health index's 1.3 percent rise lead the
advancers, buoyed by Allergan's 6.6 percent gain.
Shares of Lending Club tumbled 27 percent to $5.20
after the CEO of the world's biggest online lending platform
resigned following an internal probe.
Krispy Kreme jumped 24 percent to $20.91 after
agreeing to be taken private for $1.35 billion.
Wayfair rose 12.2 percent to $40.39 after the online
furniture retailer's first-quarter sales beat analysts'
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,566 to 1,343. On the Nasdaq, 1,511 issues rose and 1,218 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 30 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 42 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)