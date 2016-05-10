May 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking global equities, as investors' appetite for risk increased and as oil prices rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.21 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,779.12, the S&P 500 was up 7.39 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,066.08, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.81 points, or 0.42 percent, at 4,770.02. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)