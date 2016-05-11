May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices surrendered early gains and poor results from Walt Disney and Macy's weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.35 points, or 0.35 percent, at 17,865, the S&P 500 was down 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,079.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.47 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,798.41. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)