May 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a rise in oil prices boosted energy companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.48 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,760.6.

The S&P 500 was higher 6.56 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,071.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.20 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,778.89. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)