US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a rise in oil prices boosted energy companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.48 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,760.6.
The S&P 500 was higher 6.56 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,071.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.20 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,778.89. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
