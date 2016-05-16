* Oil prices highest since November 2015
* Apple rises after Buffett reports stake in company
* Anacor Pharma jumps after receiving $5.2 bln buyout offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 16 Wall Street opened slightly higher on
Monday, following a bruising week, helped by Apple and a surge
in oil prices.
Apple shares rose 1.6 percent to $91.96 after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a stake
worth about $1 billion in the iPhone maker.
Oil jumped over 3 percent to its highest since November 2015
on growing Nigerian output disruptions and after Goldman Sachs
said the market had ended almost two years of oversupply and
flipped to a deficit.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as gloomy quarterly reports from
retailers overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data, leaving
the Dow and the S&P 500 lower for the third straight week.
"The market has been shaken by the depth and breadth of the
negativity coming out of the retailing stocks," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"The market is going to have to make an evaluation if this
is going to be a one-time blip or is something that continues to
bear down."
At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 58.07 points, or 0.33 percent, at 17,593.39, the
S&P 500 was up 6.41 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,053.02
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.32 points, or 0.41
percent, at 4,736.99.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 1.24 percent rise leading the gainers.
Oil majors Chevron and Exxon were up about 1
percent in early trading, providing the biggest boost to the
sector.
Investors will also be keeping a watch on data scheduled to
be released on Monday. NAHB Housing Market index is expected to
have increased to 59 in May from 58 last month. The data is
expected at 10 a.m. ET.
Investors have been keeping a sharp eye on data for clues
regarding the path of interest rate hikes. Some Federal Reserve
officials have hinted at two rate hikes this year, but traders
are pricing in only one.
While the S&P 500 has risen about 15 percent since February
lows, that rally fizzled out in the last few weeks due to
disappointing corporate earnings and mixed economic data.
Tribune Publishing was up 19 percent at $13.65
after Gannett raised its buyout offer to $15 per share.
Gannett was down 0.8 percent at $15.50.
Anacor Pharmaceuticals jumped 54.5 percent to
$98.94 after Pfizer said it would buy the drugmaker in a
deal valued at $5.2 billion. Pfizer was down 0.7 percent at
$32.93.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,076
to 621. On the Nasdaq, 1,585 issues rose and 713 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing
by Anil D'Silva)