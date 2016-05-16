* Oil prices highest since November 2015
* Apple rises after Buffett reports stake in company
* Anacor Pharma jumps after receiving $5.2 bln buyout offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 16 Wall Street was higher on Monday after a
bruising week, bolstered by a bounce in Apple shares, while
surging oil prices fired up energy stocks.
The iPhone maker's shares were up 2.9 percent at
$93.15 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
reported a stake worth about $1 billion in the company. The
stock gave the biggest boost to the three indexes.
Oil jumped more than 2 percent to its highest in six months
due to disruptions in Nigerian output and after long-time bear
Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of
oversupply and flipped to a deficit.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as gloomy quarterly reports from
retailers overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data, leaving
the Dow and the S&P 500 lower for the third straight week.
The retail sector is in focus again, with Wal-Mart,
Home Depot and Target scheduled to report
quarterly results this week.
"Some acquisitions, news of Berkshire taking a stake in
Apple and higher oil prices are driving the market," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago.
"I think the markets should stay here most of the day."
At 10:58 a.m. ET (1458 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 111.56 points, or 0.64 percent, at 17,646.88, the
S&P 500 was up 12.88 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,059.49
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.45 points, or 0.82
percent, at 4,756.13.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 1.23 percent rise leading the gainers.
Schlumberger was up 2.1 percent at $73.90, providing
the biggest boost to the sector.
While the S&P 500 has risen about 15 percent since February
lows, that rally fizzled out in the last few weeks due to
disappointing corporate earnings and mixed economic data.
Tribune Publishing was up 22.6 percent at $14.06
after Gannett raised its buyout offer to $15 per share.
Gannett was down 0.2 percent at $15.66.
Anacor Pharmaceuticals soared 54.6 percent to
$99.01 after Pfizer said it would buy the drugmaker in a
deal valued at $5.2 billion. Pfizer was little changed at
$33.17.
Memorial Resource Development jumped 8.9 percent to
$14.65 after Range Resources said it would buy fellow
oil and gas producer for about $3.3 billion. Range Resources was
down 5.7 percent at $39.58.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,371
to 516. On the Nasdaq, 1,925 issues rose and 708 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and three
new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing
by Anil D'Silva)