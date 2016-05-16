* Oil prices highest in six months
* Apple rises after Buffett reports stake in company
* Anacor Pharma jumps after receiving $5.2 bln buyout offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.80 pct, S&P 0.78 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 16 Wall Street rose in early afternoon
trading on Monday, bolstered by a jump in Apple shares and gains
in energy stocks.
The iPhone maker's shares were up 3.4 percent after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a stake
worth about $1 billion in the company. The stock gave the
biggest boost to the three indexes.
Oil jumped more than 3 percent to its highest in six months
due to disruptions in Nigerian output and after long-time bear
Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of
oversupply and flipped to a deficit.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as gloomy quarterly reports from
retailers overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data, leaving
the Dow and the S&P 500 lower for the third straight week.
The retail sector is in focus again, with Wal-Mart,
Home Depot and Target scheduled to report
quarterly results this week.
"Some acquisitions, news of Berkshire taking a stake in
Apple and higher oil prices are driving the market," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago.
"I think the markets should stay here most of the day."
At 12:40 p.m. ET (1640 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 140.43 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,675.75, the
S&P 500 was up 16.05 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,062.66
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.99 points, or 1
percent, at 4,764.67.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 1.61 percent rise leading the gainers.
Exxon was up 0.9 percent and Chevron 1.4
percent.
While the S&P 500 has risen about 15 percent since February
lows, the rally fizzled out in the last few weeks due to
disappointing corporate earnings and mixed economic data.
Tribune Publishing was up 22.1 percent at $14 after
Gannett raised its buyout offer to $15 per share.
Gannett was up 1.7 percent at $15.89.
Anacor Pharmaceuticals soared 55.2 percent to
$99.38 after Pfizer said it would buy the drugmaker in a
deal valued at $5.2 billion. Pfizer was little changed at
$33.22.
Memorial Resource Development jumped 5.4 percent to
$14.15 after Range Resources said it would buy fellow
oil and gas producer for about $3.3 billion. Range Resources was
down 8.9 percent at $38.29
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,349
to 596. On the Nasdaq, 1,966 issues rose and 790 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and three new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 43 new lows.
