* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 17 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after touching a
six-month high.
* Oil prices were off about 0.2 percent after rallying
nearly 3 percent to a shade below $50 as supply disruptions in
Nigeria and positive outlook from Goldman Sachs boosted risk
appetite.
* Wall Street closed up 1 percent on Monday, also boosted by
a jump in Apple's shares. Apple was up 0.7 percent at
$94.55 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
* Investors will look out for data scheduled to be released
at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). U.S. consumer prices likely rose 0.3
percent in April, after rising 0.1 percent in March. Housing
starts likely rose to 1.1 million units in April.
* Industrial production is expected to have rebounded by 0.3
percent in April from a 0.6 percent fall in March. The data is
expected at 9:15 a.m. ET.
* Investors are closely watching data to assess when the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. While some Fed
officials have suggested two hikes this year, traders are
pricing in only one hike at the end of the year.
* Among Fed speakers scheduled to speak today are San
Francisco Fed president John Williams and Atlanta Fed president
Dennis Lockhart who will speak at 12:25 p.m. ET in Washington.
* Home Depot was up 1.6 percent at $137.50 after the
home improvement company raised its full-year sales growth and
profit forecast.
* Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc was up 3.2 percent
at $77.60, the company is expected to report first-quarter
results at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures snapshot at 7:20:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.12
percent, with 146,071 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, in volume of 19,312 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 23,169 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)