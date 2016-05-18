* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 18 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors await the release of minutes
from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, which could give clues
on the path of rate hikes.
* The minutes is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1800
GMT), and follows comments from Dallas Fed President Robert
Kaplan who said he will advocate for a hike in June or July. Two
other Fed officials said they expect up to three rate increases
this year.
* The central bank next meets on June 14-15 but chances of a
hike in June are slim. Traders see the probability of a rate
hike after the Fed's November meeting at 58 percent, up from
roughly 42 percent on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch
tool.
* The S&P 500 is virtually unchanged for 2016. While the
benchmark index has risen about 13 percent since February lows,
the rally fizzled out in the last few weeks amid mixed corporate
earnings and economic data.
* April data on Tuesday showed the biggest rise in U.S.
consumer prices in more than three years as gasoline prices and
rents rose, while other data showed housing starts and
industrial production rebounded strongly.
* The strong data and a recovery in oil prices, which hit
seven-month highs on Tuesday, have stoked expectations that
inflation will rise further. The Fed has a 2 percent inflation
rate target.
* "A barrage of comments from regional Fed presidents has
forced rate markets to begin pricing more chance of Fed
tightening in the coming months," analysts from French bank BNP
Paribas said in a morning note.
* Goldman Sachs on Tuesday downgraded equities to "neutral"
over a 12-month time-frame on growth and valuation concerns,
saying, "until we see sustained signals of growth recovery, we
do not feel comfortable taking equity risk."
* Investors will also be keeping an eye on a string of
retail earnings. Shares of Staples were up 1.5 percent
at $8.40 in premarket trading after the company reported
higher-than-expected quarterly sales.
* Lowe's was up 1.1 percent to $76.90 after the
home improvement chain's quarterly sales came in above
expectations. Target is scheduled to report results
later in the day, while Wal-Mart Stores reports on
Thursday.
Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 160,069 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, on volume of 21,253 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 25,352 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)