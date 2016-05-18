US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a fall in Target and Wal-Mart Stores weighed ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.32 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,497.66, the S&P 500 lost 4.25 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,042.96 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 7.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,708.29. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)
