* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 19 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday as investors digested the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as next month.

* Minutes from the Fed's April meeting, released on Wednesday, caught the market by surprise as they showed that most policymakers thought a June rate hike was appropriate, given continued improvement in the U.S. economy.

* Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer is expected to speak at a conference at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT) in New York, while New York Fed president William Dudley will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

* Wall Street pared gains in volatile trading and closed flat on Wednesday after Fed officials said they were more confident that inflation was rising and were less concerned about a global economic slowdown.

* Following the release of the minutes on Wednesday, traders were projecting a 34 percent chance of the central bank raising rates in June, up from 15 percent on Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* The dollar index jumped to a two-month high of 95.33 against a basket of major currencies.

* Investors looking for clues on the health of the U.S. retail sector will parse quarterly earnings results from companies such as Gap, Ross Stores and Dick's Sporting.

* Initial jobless claims are expected to have fallen by 19,000 to 275,000 for the week ended May 14. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Oil prices dropped more than 2 percent, falling for the second straight day on speculation of a rate hike and as U.S. inventories recorded an unexpected increase.

* Cisco Systems' shares were up 5.6 percent at $28.22 in premarket trading after the network equipment maker reported better-than-expected results.

* Dow-component Wal-Mart jumped 7.2 percent to $67.70 after the retailer reported better-than-expected sales.

* Tesla was down 0.7 percent at $209.50 after the carmaker said it would sell shares worth $1.7 billion to fund the production of its Model 3 electric sedans.

* Monsanto was up 7.8 percent at $104.50 after disclosing German group Bayer has made an unsolicited takeover proposal.

Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, with 159,321 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 20,305 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.18 percent, with 25,189 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Don Sebastian)