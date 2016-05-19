May 19 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Thursday as oil prices fell and investors remained jittery over prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65.67 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,460.95, the S&P 500 lost 8.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,039.35 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 22.67 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,716.45. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)