May 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week for clues on the timing of the next rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.37 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,485.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.41 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,050.91 and the Nasdaq composite added 2.49 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,772.05. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)