May 24 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Tuesday, even as investors continue to look for clues regarding the timing of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 103.14 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,596.07, the S&P 500 gained 11.34 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,059.38 and the Nasdaq composite added 28.61 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,794.39. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)