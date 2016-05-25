* Oil prices edge towards $50/barrel
* Alibaba falls after SEC launches investigation
* Computer Sciences jumps after Hewlett Packard Enterprise
deal
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.95 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 25 Wall Street was higher on Wednesday,
extending gains from Tuesday, as the possibility of the U.S.
Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as this summer
boosted bank stocks.
Financial stocks were up 1.26 percent, hitting their
highest levels since the beginning of the year. Bank of America
, JPMorgan and Citigroup were all up
between 2-3 percent.
Comments from policymakers in recent days have raised
expectations of a rate hike in June, much sooner than previously
thought.
Traders are now pricing in a 37.5 percent chance for a June
rate hike, up from just 4 percent last week, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
"Wall Street is getting a little bit more comfortable with a
hike and knowing that the sun will rise even after the Fed hikes
rates," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
"The recent economic data suggests that the economy is
better, but continues to be uneven."
Helping the day's gains, energy shares also rose as oil
prices hovered near $50 a barrel for the first time in seven
months on expectations of shrinking supply.
Oil major Chevron was up 1.31 percent.
At 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 167.65 points, or 0.95 percent, at 17,873.7, the
S&P 500 was up 16.07 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,092.13
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 34.65 points, or 0.71
percent, at 4,895.71.
The gains were broad-based with nine of the 10 major S&P
sectors trading higher.
The S&P 500, which rose about 15 percent since its February
lows, is up about 2 percent for year and has struggled for
direction given ambiguity over the trajectory of interest rates
and mixed economic data.
Fed speakers scheduled to speak later on Wednesday include
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker,
Minneapolis Fed Chief Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed Chief Robert
Kaplan.
Shares of Computer Sciences soared 34.5 percent to
$47.90 after Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it would
spin off and merge its struggling IT services business with the
company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 9.8 percent at
$17.84.
Alibaba Group was down 3.4 percent at $78.40 after
the company said it was being investigated by the U.S. SEC over
whether its accounting practices violated any federal laws.
Yahoo, in which Alibaba own a stake, was down 2.2
percent at $36.68.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,099
to 766. On the Nasdaq, 1,881 issues rose and 736 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 33 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)