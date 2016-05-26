* April durable goods numbers soar
* Oil prices slip below $50 a barrel
* Abercrombie slumps after sales fall for 13th straight
quarter
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Ankur Banerjee
May 26 U.S. stocks were trading slightly lower
on Thursday, after a strong two-day run, as oil prices slipped
below the psychologically important $50 a barrel.
Oil has rallied in recent weeks as wildfires in Canada and
unrest in Nigeria and Libya knocked out nearly 4 million barrels
per day of production.
"Oil prices fell off a little bit after the market opened
and that is probably what is dragging the market down," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab.
Exxon and Chevron were down about 0.6
percent.
Data showed that while orders for U.S. durable goods surged
in April, business spending plans continued to show weakness,
suggesting the manufacturing rout was far from over.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the economy,
is struggling with the lingering effects of the dollar's past
surge and sluggish overseas demand.
Investors are also watching out for a speech from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday.
Comments from policymakers in recent days and upbeat U.S.
economic data have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve
could pull the trigger on a rate increase much sooner than
previously thought.
At 11:11 a.m. ET (1511 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 41.4 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,810.11, the
S&P 500 index was down 2.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,087.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.82
points, or 0.04 percent, at 4,893.07.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 0.93 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Discount retailers Dollar General and Dollar Tree
hit record highs after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly profits.
Abercrombie & Fitch shares slumped 16 percent to
$21.09 after posting its 13th straight quarter of sales decline,
becoming another example of a depressed apparel
market.
Costco Wholesale shares were up 6 percent at
$153.18 after their quarterly earnings.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,545 to 1,305. On the Nasdaq, 1,480 issues fell and 1,101
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru,; Additional
reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)