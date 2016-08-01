Aug 1 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, the first trading day of the month, as investors weighed economic data and noted fading chances of a near-term interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,445.39, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 points, or -0 percent, to 2,173.54 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.08 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,166.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)