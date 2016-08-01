US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Aug 1 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, the first trading day of the month, as investors weighed economic data and noted fading chances of a near-term interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,445.39, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 points, or -0 percent, to 2,173.54 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.08 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,166.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates