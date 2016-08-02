Aug 2 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a host of earnings reports and economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.59 points, or 0.16 percent, at 18,374.92, the S&P 500 was down 3.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,167.16 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.67 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,173.52. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)