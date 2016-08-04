* Futures: Dow up 29 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 4 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher after the Bank of England cut interest rates and ahead of
economic data.
* The BoE lowered its main lending rate to a record-low of
0.25 percent from 0.5 percent and said it would buy 60 billion
pounds of government debt to ease the blow from Britain's vote
to leave the European Union.
* Oil prices slipped after momentary relief on Wednesday as
the focus shifted back to oversupply.
* A report is expected to show applications for unemployment
benefits in the United States fell by 1,000 to 265,000 for the
week ended July 30. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* The U.S. Commerce Department will release its report on
manufacturing goods at 10:00 a.m. ET. The report is likely to
show that new orders for factory goods fell 1.8 percent in June.
* A recent set of strong economic data, including
Wednesday's private sector hiring numbers, can strengthen the
case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. A lot
hinges on the more comprehensive monthly jobs data, which is
expected on Friday.
* However, traders do not expect a rate hike anytime this
year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by
gains in energy and financial stocks.
* Viacom shares rose 1.1 percent premarket after
the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.
* Tesla fell 0.8 percent to $224 after the electric
carmaker posted a steeper-than-expected loss, but said it was on
track for future deliveries.
* Randgold's U.S.-listed shares dropped 10.6 percent to
$106.30 after it reported flat quarterly profit from its mining
business and a drop in gold production.
* Sarepta Therapeutics rose 7.1 percent after
Janney raised its price target by $5 to $30.
* LinkedIn which has agreed to be bought by
Microsoft, and Kraft Heinz are scheduled to
report after the bell.
Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 17,048 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.14 percent,
with 125,243 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01
percent, on volume of 17,636 contracts.
